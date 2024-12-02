26-year-old IPS officer, on the way to his first posting, dies in accident

In a tragic road accident, probationary IPS officer, Harsh Bardhan, lost his life on Sunday in Hassan district, Karnataka. Bardhan who recently completed his training was on his way to take up his first posting as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) on Monday.

How did the incident take place?

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday evening when the tyre of Bardhan’s vehicle burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk. Resultantly, the driver lost control and the vehicle collided with a tree and a house on the roadside.

The police confirmed that Bardhan, who was seated in the car, was on his way to take the charge of probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur.

He suffered several head injuries resulting in the demise of the young officer during treatment. However, the driver, Manjegowda, suffered minor injuries.

The 26-year-old IPS officer was the son of a sub-divisional magistrate and had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru.

Who was Harsh Bardhan?

Harsh Bardhan originally hailed from Bihar and resided with his family in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. After completing his training at Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru and reporting to Inspector General of Police (Central Range) Boralingaiah, he was heading to Hassan.

He was a civil engineering graduate from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and achieved 153rd rank in the UPSC examination on his first attempt. Bardhan was part of the 2022-23 Karnataka cadre IPS batch.

Karnataka CM offer condolences

Several senior officers and political leaders offered their condolences to the young officer. Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha, IGP Boralingaiah, and Assistant Superintendent of Police Venkatesh Naidu also visited the hospital to pay their respects and gather details about the accident.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, also expressed his grief at the demise of the young officer. He shared an X post that reads, “Saddened to hear about the death of probationary IPS officer Harsh Bardhan in a horrific accident near Kittane border of Hassan-Mysuru Highway. It is very sad that such an accident happened while he was on his way to take charge as an IPS officer. This should not have happened when years of hard work were paying off."

"I pray to God that Harsh Bardhan's soul rests in peace. My condolences to the family of the deceased," he added.