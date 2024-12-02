The Supreme Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the inadequate implementation of Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) to address severe air pollution. The court criticised the authorities for the lack of stringent enforcement of measures, particularly restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi and other directives under Grap-IV.

“How many officers are deployed to stop trucks from entering the national capital?” the top court asked the Delhi government.

“It cannot be claimed that isolated instances of non-compliance represent the actions of an entire city,” Delhi’s counsel responded in defence.

The court underlined the need for a ‘downward trend’ in air pollution levels before considering easing restrictions under Grap-IV.

The bench, addressing the issue, directed the chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to appear virtually on December 5 to report on whether compensations were being paid to construction workers impacted by restrictions. The bench emphasised that ensuring compliance with GRAP measures is essential for improving the region's air quality.

SC criticises poor Grap implementation

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to review the restrictions and propose a potential rollback to Grap-III or Grap-II. However, the court clarified that easing measures does not necessitate complete withdrawal, allowing a combination of Grap-III and Grap-IV measures if necessary.

Delhi’s air quality has seen slight improvement recently, transitioning from the ‘very poor’ to the ‘poor’ category. On December 2, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 273, compared to 285 on December 1 and readings above 400 in late November.

Next SC hearing on December 5

The Supreme Court plans to re-evaluate the AQI levels during its hearing on December 5, assessing whether a sustainable downward trend has been established. It will also consider the broader causes of air pollution in Delhi NCR, seeking long-term solutions.

Grap-IV and Supreme Court intervention

Delhi’s AQI peaked at 494 on November 19 and remained in the severe category until late November, prompting the Supreme Court’s intervention. Consequently, Grap-IV was implemented.

Grap-IV is triggered when AQI crosses 400 (severe category). Measures include:

- Ban on entry of trucks except for essential goods.

- Suspension of construction activities.

- Closure of schools and work-from-home policies.

[With PTI inputs]