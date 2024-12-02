Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi airport establishes special enclosures for fog-affected passengers

A few months ago, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) significantly eased the regulations regarding the deboarding of such passengers at the terminals

Ranging from 250 to 450 square metres, these enclosures will be able to hold between 55 and 120 passengers at a time. | File Photo: Shutterstock
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 3:45 PM IST
The Delhi airport is establishing special enclosures at its terminals to accommodate passengers stuck in aircraft for more than three hours due to fog, other weather conditions, or technical issues, its operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated on Monday.
 
A few months ago, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) significantly eased the regulations regarding the deboarding of such passengers at the terminals.
 
Earlier regulations required such passengers, if deboarded, to be taken to the arrival area and undergo a lengthy security process before being brought back to the boarding gate. As this procedure took nearly two and a half hours, airlines preferred not to deboard passengers, even if they were stuck in the aircraft for hours.
 
"To alleviate passenger discomfort, the government has relaxed security protocols, allowing passengers of flights delayed by over three hours or cancelled due to fog, weather, or technical issues to disembark and return to the terminal," the GMR Group-led DIAL stated.
 
The operator mentioned that it is establishing special enclosures at all three terminals for processing such passengers to allow them to re-enter the terminal.
 
"Bringing such passengers directly to the reverse entry point significantly reduces the time taken for deboarding and boarding—from approximately two and a half hours to just a few minutes," it added.

"These enclosures will be located at the bus boarding gates and certain aerobridges in Terminal 3, the transfer area in Terminal 2, and the bus boarding gates in Terminal 1. The facilities will serve both domestic and international passengers," it noted.
 
Ranging from 250 to 450 square metres, these enclosures will be able to hold between 55 and 120 passengers at a time. They are intended to facilitate security screening, allowing passengers to smoothly re-enter the terminal's Security Hold Area (SHA).
 
"DIAL is also working to provide essential amenities like toilets and vending machines within the enclosures, wherever feasible. The enclosures would only be utilised as a security processing area, after which the passengers would enter the SHA, which would give them access to all the facilities available there," it stated.
 
For security reasons, only airline staff escorting passengers from stranded flights will be permitted to enter the enclosures.
 
"To maintain safety and security, CISF personnel will be stationed in the enclosures to screen passengers returning from delayed or stranded flights before they are allowed to join other screened passengers in the SHA. Additionally, personnel from the Private Security Agency (PSA) will verify the documents of passengers affected by fog, weather, or technical issues," it added.
First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

