PM Modi proposes G20 membership for African Union in upcoming summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the leaders of the G20 nations, proposing that the African Union be given full membership of the grouping at its upcoming summit in India, official sources said on Saturday.

The prime minister has taken a "bold step" to enhance Africa's voice on the international stage and in shaping the future of "our shared world", they said.

"He has written to G20 counterparts to propose that the African Union be given full membership at the upcoming Delhi Summit of G20, as requested by them," said a source.

"The prime minister has led from the front on this matter, which he strongly advocates and supports," according to the source.

This will be the right step towards a just, fair, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance, the sources said.

As part of India's G20 presidency, Modi has been particularly focusing on incorporating priorities of the African countries in the G20 agenda.