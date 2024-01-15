Home / India News / 272 fresh cases of Covid reported, no deaths reported in last 24 hours

272 fresh cases of Covid reported, no deaths reported in last 24 hours

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023 but they began to increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions

Coronavirus
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 10:39 AM IST
India has recorded 272 fresh cases of Covid, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 2,990, the health ministry said on Monday.

No deaths have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023 but they began to increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

A single day rise of 841 new cases were reported on December 31, 2023 which is 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021, official sources said.

Of the total active cases, a large majority of these (around 92 per cent) are recovering under home isolation.

"The currently available data suggests that the JN.1 variant is neither leading to an exponential rise in new cases nor a surge in hospitalisation and mortality," the sources stated.

India has witnessed three waves of Covid-19 in the past with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported in the Delta wave during April-June 2021.

At its peak, 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, more than 4.5 crore people have got infected and over 5.3 lakh people have died across the country due to the infection.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 10:39 AM IST

