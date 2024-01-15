Orange alert in Delhi amid dropping temp, air quality, GRAP restrictions

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Cold alert in North India
Delhi is currently experiencing a severe winter season, with the IMD issuing an orange alert for Monday, January 15. This indicates a cold wave in the city with dense to very dense fog, and the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 4 degrees Celsius. Homeless individuals are also increasingly seeking refuge in shelters set up by the state government. These shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food throughout the city.
Construction ban in Delhi
On Sunday, the Delhi transport department immediately banned the construction and operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers due to worsening air quality. The ban will remain in effect until further notice. Vehicle inspection has been increased along the Ghazipur and Apsara borders.
The ban will remain in place until further notice from the transport department.
Travel advisory issued at Delhi Airport
The Delhi airport issued an advisory for passengers, cautioning about potential flight disruptions due to dense fog.
