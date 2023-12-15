Home / India News / 28 Indian students deported from US this year: Centre tells Lok Sabha

28 Indian students deported from US this year: Centre tells Lok Sabha

"The govt has requested US authorities to ensure fairness with regard to entry of Indian students who hold valid student visas," Muraleedharan said

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 9:39 PM IST
Twenty-eight Indian students were deported from the US to India this year, the government said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the government has regularly expressed its concerns to the authorities in the US regarding such instances.

"According to information available with the ministry, 28 Indian students were deported from the US to India in 2023," he said replying to a question.

"The government has regularly expressed our concerns to the US authorities regarding such instances and requested them to ensure fairness with regard to entry of Indian students who hold valid student visas," Muraleedharan said.

To a separate question, he said New Delhi is aware that some Indian nationals including students are facing deportation from Canada for allegedly submitting fraudulent letters of admission to Canadian academic institutions.

"It was found that many of these students were sent by unscrupulous agents in India. The ministry has taken up the matter, including with the government of Punjab, to identify and bring to justice the unscrupulous agents/entities concerned involved in these cases," the minister said in his written response.

He said the government proactively took up the matter with the Canadian authorities concerned, to facilitate their stay in Canada in accordance with local law and regulations.

"Canadian authorities were urged to be fair and take a humanitarian approach since the students were not at fault," Muraleedharan said.

"As a result of these efforts, some affected Indian nationals received stay orders on their deportation notices or temporary resident visas," he said.

Muraleedharan said the government is engaged with Canada through diplomatic channels on the issue.

Topics :United StatesIndiaDeportationsParliament winter session

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

