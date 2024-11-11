3,500 special trains operated for 60 mn travellers during Diwali, Chhath

Six crore passengers travelled during the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja and 3,500 special trains were operated to manage the rush, the Northern Railway said.

Over 3 crore passengers travelled only on November 4, which is more than the combined population of Australia and New Zealand, Northern Railway (NR) said in a press statement.

"Northern Railway has successfully navigated the unprecedented festive rush of Diwali and Chhath Puja, setting a new record by facilitating a staggering 6 crore passengers during this period," the NR said.

It added, To cater to the surge in demand, Northern Railway operated a record 3,500 special trains, ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of travellers. This achievement is part of the larger Indian Railways' effort, which saw the operation of 7,724 special trains nationwide, enabling the facilitation of 20 crore passengers.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, NR, said, "We are proud to have successfully handled the massive festive rush, setting a new benchmark in passenger transportation. Our commitment to passenger safety and satisfaction remains unwavering. We will continue to strive for excellence in providing efficient and hassle free railway services." Upadhyay added, During the festive season, elaborate arrangements were put in place by Northern Railway. In the mini-control established at railway stations, continuous monitoring of the crowd yielded results. Apart from announced special trains, unreserved trains were run as per the demand. It ensured that passengers were not stranded at railway stations for long duration.

According to Upadhyay, designated holding areas were created at important stations to prevent overcrowding at platforms and in these holding areas, various arrangements like installation of big screens for train position/information and infotainment, additional special ticket counters, RPF Helpdesks among others were made.

The NR also highlighted various other measures such as adequate counters for foods and 'janta khana', timely announcements regarding the running of special trains, extra coaches as per requirements, and dedicated platforms for festival special trains among others.

Northern Railway prioritised passenger safety and convenience by implementing stringent crowd management measures at stations and on trains. The railway's dedicated staff worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for all passengers, Upadhyay said.