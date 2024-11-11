DMRC launches bike taxi service from 12 stations via Momentum mobile app

Delhi Metro passengers can now book bike taxi rides through the DMRC Momentum application without juggling between multiple platforms, an official statement said on Monday.

The service, which was introduced on Monday, includes two options -- SHERYDS for women, by women, and RYDR, available to all commuters, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The facility has been presently made available from 12 metro stations -- Dwarka Sec-21, Dwarka Sec-10, Dwarka Sec-14, Dwarka Mor, Janakpuri West, Uttam Nagar East, Rajouri Garden, Subhash Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Millennium City Centre Gurugram and Palam.

The service, introduced as a new feature on the existing DMRC Momentum application, is being implemented in partnership with the First And Last Mile Connectivity India Pvt. Ltd., the release said.

A total of 50 SHERYDS and 150 RYDR will be operating from these stations in a radius of around three-five kilometres between 8 am and 9 pm, it said.

Subsequently, over 100 stations will be covered with this facility in a month and remaining stations will be covered in next three months, further strengthening last-mile connectivity across all 250 metro stations and taking the total count of SHERYDS and RYDR to around 1,000 each, the statement read.

DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said SHERYDS is a custom-tailored initiative designed to meet the needs and preferences of women metro commuters.

It also offers women drivers an opportunity to become breadwinners, allowing them to live with dignity and respect, Dayal said, adding that the bike taxis available at metro stations for last-mile connectivity and electric bikes will reduce carbon footprint.

This all-women bike taxi fleet will have trained and verified female riders, he said.

SHERYDS also has a real-time ride monitoring feature. The minimum charge is of Rs 10, followed by Rs 10 per km for the first two km, and thereafter Rs 8 per km, the statement said.

The RYDR service, operating in parallel with SHERYDS, will focus on optimising rider routes and ensuring shorter, more efficient travel times. Unlike traditional models where drivers may travel long distances, RYDR keeps riders within a specified radius, which ensures both safety and reduced travel time, Dayal said.