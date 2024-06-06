Home / India News / 3 arrested for using forged Aadhaar card to enter Parliament complex

3 arrested for using forged Aadhaar card to enter Parliament complex

The Delhi Police has arrested the three persons identified as Kasim, Monis and Soyeb and has charged them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to forgery and cheating

parliament elections
Lok Sabha (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 11:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Three labourers trying to enter the high-security Parliament complex by allegedly using "forged" Aadhaar cards were apprehended by the CISF personnel, official sources said on Thursday.

The Delhi Police has arrested the three persons identified as Kasim, Monis and Soyeb and has charged them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to forgery and cheating.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sources told PTI said the trio were intercepted and detained by CISF personnel at the flap gate entry of the Parliament House on Tuesday when they had lined up for security and identity card checks.

The three were trying to gain entry into the Parliament complex by showing their Aadhaar cards. The CISF personnel found the cards to be doubtful and on further scrutiny found that those were forged, the sources said.
 

The CISF has recently taken over the entire security of the Parliament complex by replacing the CRPF and Delhi Police contingents.

Officials said the three persons were hired by a company called Dee Vee Projects Ltd for the construction of the MP's lounge inside the Parliament complex.

The three were handed over by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel to the Delhi Police which filed an FIR and booked them under various sections of the IPC such as 465 (forgery), 419 (cheating by personation), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating).

Also Read

Update your Aadhaar details for free till June 14: All you need to know

Here are the consequences of not linking your pan and aadhaar

Update Aadhaar Card for free till March 14, here are the simple steps

How to update Aadhaar address online and offline: A step by step guide

Govt ropes in CISF for Parliament complex's security after recent breach

Pro-Khalistan slogans raised on Operation Bluestar anniversary in Punjab

South, East India accounted for 67% of heatwave days in 2023: NSO

Nearly 1,500 pigs died of African Swine Fever in Mizoram since January

Trai issues consultation paper for revising national numbering plan

Railways to ICF: Make two trains that can run at 250 km per hour

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ParliamentParliament attacksaadhaar cardCISFDelhi Police

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story