3 civilians injured as SUV explodes in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago

Press Trust of India Imphal
Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
Three civilians were injured in Bishnupur district in ethnic violence-affected Manipur after an SUV parked at a culvert in Kwakta area exploded on Wednesday, sources said.

A bomb inside the vehicle was possibly triggered after the driver alighted and slipped away.

The three injured were standing near the vehicle and were shifted to Bishnupur District Hospital.

Doctors at the hospital said one of them was injured severely.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

