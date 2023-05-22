Home / India News / 3-day G20 Trade and Investment Working Group meet in Bengaluru from Tuesday

3-day G20 Trade and Investment Working Group meet in Bengaluru from Tuesday

India assumed the presidency of G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 31, 2023. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3-day G20 Trade and Investment Working Group meet in Bengaluru from Tuesday

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three-day meeting of the Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) under India's G20 Presidency will commence on Tuesday in Bengaluru, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

About 75 delegates from G20 countries, invitee countries, and regional and international organizations will participate in deliberations on finding agreed solutions on issues related to international trade and investment, it said.

India assumed the presidency of G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 31, 2023. The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10.

G20 meetings are being held across different cities, covering all 28 states and eight Union Territories of India.

The meeting in Bengaluru will be inaugurated by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash.

"On the first day, a seminar is being organized which will discuss the disruptive role of technology in driving inclusive growth and resilient trade," it said.

The first TIWG meeting was held in Mumbai in March.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the US and UK are among other members.

G20 members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

It was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for finance ministers and central bank governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.

It was upgraded to the level of Heads of State/Government in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis of 2007, and, in 2009, was designated as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

The G20 Summit is held annually, under the leadership of a rotating presidency.

Also Read

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health

LIVE: Blinken asks for 'contact' with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

MiG-29's additional fuel tank dislodges during training, falls in forest

Special secretary of Delhi reinstated a week after being divested of charge

Delhi HC issues notice to BBC for defamation imputations against PM Modi

G20 in Kashmir kicks off amidst security, delegates given rousing welcome

PM announces 12-point development initiatives for Pacific Island nations

Topics :G20 meetingBengaluruG20

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story