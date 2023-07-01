Home / India News / 3-judge SC bench starts hearing Setalvad's plea seeking interim protection

3-judge SC bench starts hearing Setalvad's plea seeking interim protection

Setalvad approached the apex court for relief soon after the Gujarat High Court rejected her regular bail plea

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Justice Nirzar Desai directed her to surrender immediately as she is out of jail after having secured interim bail from the apex court in September last year

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A three-judge Supreme Court bench commenced hearing late on Saturday night the plea by social activist Teesta Setalvad seeking interim protection from arrest in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna and Dipankar Datta is hearing the matter in a special sitting after a two-judge vacation bench differed on granting interim protection to Setalvad.

"After having heard this Special Leave Petition for some time, we are unable to agree while deciding the prayer for interim relief. Therefore, it will be appropriate if, under the orders of the Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India, this petition is placed before the appropriate larger Bench.

"The Registrar (Judicial) is directed to place this order immediately before the Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India," the two-judge bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Prashant Kumar Mishra said earlier in the evening.

Setalvad approached the apex court for relief soon after the Gujarat High Court rejected her regular bail plea.

Justice Nirzar Desai directed her to surrender immediately as she is out of jail after having secured interim bail from the apex court in September last year.

The Supreme Court is closed for the summer vacation and will reopen on Monday.

Also Read

Gujarat govt opposes bail plea of Teesta Setalvad in 2002 riots case

SC asks CBI, Guj why they want Teesta Setalvad, her husband back in jail

Guj HC rejects Setalvad bail plea, says she tried to unsettle elected govt

Gujarat HC rejects bail plea of Teesta Setalvad, asks her to surrender

Status of post-Godhra riots cases being monitored by SC panel in Gujarat

Andhra govt sells tomatoes at Rs 50/kg through Rythu Bazars as price rises

4 arrested from Haryana's Ambala for attacking Bhim Army chief Aazad

President Murmu hopes 50% of practising CAs will be women by 2047

DMCR liquor rule: UP excise dept says only one unsealed bottle allowed

Discrimination, untouchability has no place in Sanatana Dharma: TN Guv

Topics :Teesta SetalvadGodhra train burning caseSupreme Court

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story