Home / India News / 3 killed, 5 injured as SUV crashes into UP roadways bus in Chitrakoot

3 killed, 5 injured as SUV crashes into UP roadways bus in Chitrakoot

Both vehicles have been seized and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem

Accident, road accident
Five people were injured in the incident which occurred on Sunday night. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Chitrakoot (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two minor brothers and their cousin were killed when their SUV collided with an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus on the Jhansi-Mirzapur National Highway here, police said on Monday.

Five people were injured in the incident which occurred on Sunday night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with the SUV near Khokh village.

Mohit (14), his brother Subhash (6) and their cousin Rohit (24), all residents of Garhiwa Majra Camp Ka Purwa village who were travelling in the SUV, were killed in the accident, he said.

Shobha Devi (35), Abhilasha (15), Sandhya (8), Omkar (10) and Raja Bhaiya (36) were injured. They were rushed to the district hospital and later referred to Swaroop Rani Hospital in Prayagraj for treatment, the SP said.

According to police, Raja Bhaiya and his family were returning home after attending a birthday celebration at his in-laws' house in Ainchwara village when the accident occurred.

Both vehicles have been seized and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi cloud seeding trials only experiment to test feasibility: Official

Smog chokes Delhi as pollution remains high despite anti-smog efforts

Delhi cloud seeding trials were purely experimental, says MoES official

CMS-03 satellite will provide robust telecom coverage across IOR: Navy

Space industry congratulates Isro for successful launch of CMS-03 satellite

Topics :Bus accidentUttar PradeshBuses

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story