Smog chokes Delhi as pollution remains high despite anti-smog efforts

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 350 mark, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
A thick layer of smog continued to envelop the city despite anti-pollution measures being implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR). Visibility remained low, and residents reported eye irritation and respiratory discomfort.
According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), pollution levels will remain in the ‘very poor’ range until November 4.
How bad is Delhi’s air quality today?
At 8 am, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 364, while several other stations also reported ‘very poor’ readings. Delhi’s AQI stood at 366 on Sunday, placing the city’s air quality in the same category.
According to CPCB standards, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.
Health authorities have advised children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions to limit outdoor exposure.
What measures are being taken to curb Delhi’s air pollution?
Authorities have implemented Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR following a post-Diwali spike in pollution caused by emissions, stagnant weather, and residual smoke.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled parking fees to discourage vehicular traffic. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has banned entry of non-Delhi-registered BS-III and lower commercial goods vehicles into the city, though passenger vehicles remain exempt. Municipal teams have also deployed truck-mounted sprinklers to control dust at major intersections and construction zones.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government’s plans to induce artificial rainfall through cloud seeding were temporarily suspended after test flights earlier this week failed due to low atmospheric moisture.
What does the weather forecast say for Delhi this week?
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast clear skies on Monday, with temperatures ranging between 16 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius. Mist and haze are expected in the morning hours.
On November 4 and 5, the city may witness shallow fog and partly cloudy skies. Weather experts suggest that a change in wind speed or rainfall could temporarily improve air quality, but no significant relief is expected before the weekend.
