Space industry congratulates Isro for successful launch of CMS-03 satellite

At 4410 kg, the CMS-03, a replacement satellite for GSAT-7 used by the Indian Navy, was placed in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) by the LVM-3 rocket on Sunday evening

ISRO
"The launch by ISRO not only strengthens our strategic autonomy but also signals a vibrant future for private industry participation in building and supporting our nation's space assets, reinforcing our position as a formidable space power," Bhatt said. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 10:43 PM IST
Google
Industry bodies on Sunday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the launch of CMS-03, the heaviest satellite to lift-off from Indian soil.

At 4410 kg, the CMS-03, a replacement satellite for GSAT-7 used by the Indian Navy, was placed in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) by the LVM-3 rocket on Sunday evening.

"The successful launch of the CMS-03 satellite by LVM3 rocket (Bahubali) is a monumental achievement for India, powerfully demonstrating our sovereign capability in launching heavy-payload satellites for strategic applications," Lt Gen Anil K Bhatt (retd.), Director General Indian Space Association (ISpA) said in a statement here.

Subba Rao Pavuluri, Chairman of Ananth Technologies Pvt. Ltd (ATL) and President of the Satcom Industry Association-India, said the successful launch of CMS-3, a multi-band military communication satellite demonstrated ISRO's capability to deliver advanced communication infrastructure to the nation.

Pavuluri said ATL contributed huge number of sub-systems, including power control and management system, power distribution systems, telemetry and tele-command systems for interfacing with ground control centre, payload DC-DC converters, star sensor for navigation purpose to the CMS-03 satellite.

"We at ATL are honoured to be a part of this achievement and to contribute to ISRO's continuing legacy of excellence and innovation. Each success reinforces our collective commitment to advancing India's space capabilities and self-reliance," he said.

ATL also supplied several critical subsystems, including control electronics modules, navigation and guidance systems, electro-mechanical actuator systems, avionics power supply modules, and several other key components for the LVM-3 rocket.

Bhatt said the satellite will be a game changer for our maritime and national security, providing advanced, secure communication channels that are critical in the Indian Ocean Region and mainland.

"The launch by ISRO not only strengthens our strategic autonomy but also signals a vibrant future for private industry participation in building and supporting our nation's space assets, reinforcing our position as a formidable space power," Bhatt said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

