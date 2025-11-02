Space industry congratulates Isro for successful launch of CMS-03 satellite

Industry bodies on Sunday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the launch of CMS-03, the heaviest satellite to lift-off from Indian soil.

At 4410 kg, the CMS-03, a replacement satellite for GSAT-7 used by the Indian Navy, was placed in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) by the LVM-3 rocket on Sunday evening.

"The successful launch of the CMS-03 satellite by LVM3 rocket (Bahubali) is a monumental achievement for India, powerfully demonstrating our sovereign capability in launching heavy-payload satellites for strategic applications," Lt Gen Anil K Bhatt (retd.), Director General Indian Space Association (ISpA) said in a statement here.

Subba Rao Pavuluri, Chairman of Ananth Technologies Pvt. Ltd (ATL) and President of the Satcom Industry Association-India, said the successful launch of CMS-3, a multi-band military communication satellite demonstrated ISRO's capability to deliver advanced communication infrastructure to the nation. Pavuluri said ATL contributed huge number of sub-systems, including power control and management system, power distribution systems, telemetry and tele-command systems for interfacing with ground control centre, payload DC-DC converters, star sensor for navigation purpose to the CMS-03 satellite. "We at ATL are honoured to be a part of this achievement and to contribute to ISRO's continuing legacy of excellence and innovation. Each success reinforces our collective commitment to advancing India's space capabilities and self-reliance," he said.