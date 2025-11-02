Home / India News / CMS-03 satellite will provide robust telecom coverage across IOR: Navy

CMS-03 satellite will provide robust telecom coverage across IOR: Navy

The indigenously designed and developed satellite was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 10:44 PM IST
The communication satellite CMS-03, will provide robust telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region, and strengthen Navy's space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities, officials said on Sunday.

The satellite, weighing 4,410 kg, will significantly enhance connectivity with high-capacity bandwidth, enabling seamless and secure communication links between ships, aircraft, submarines, and Maritime Operations Centres of the Indian Navy.

The indigenously designed and developed satellite was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite and would provide services over a wide oceanic region including the Indian landmass, according to ISRO.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the launch a "major milestone" exemplifying the nation's spirit of 'Aatmanirbharta'.

"Congratulations to @isro on the successful launch of CMS-03, India's most advanced communication satellite. A major milestone exemplifying our nation's spirit of #Aatmanirbharta and cutting-edge innovation. ISRO's relentless pursuit of technological excellence continues to make India proud," he posted on X.

A Navy spokesperson said, it will provide robust telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region.

Its payload includes transponders capable of supporting voice, data, and video links over multiple communication bands, he said.

In an era of complex security challenges, this satellite represents Indian Navy's determination to protect the nation's maritime interests leveraging advanced technology through 'Aatmanirbharta', the official said.

This satellite is the India's heaviest communication satellite till date, and includes many indigenous state-of-the-art components developed specifically to meet the Indian Navy's operational requirements, officials said.

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

