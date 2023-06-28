Home / India News / 3 landfill sites in Delhi to be cleared in 18 months: LG VK Saxena

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday assured that the three landfill sites in the national capital will be cleared in the "next 18 months" while the Najafgarh drain

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday assured that the three landfill sites in the national capital will be cleared in the "next 18 months" while the Najafgarh drain will be cleaned in the "next few months".

Speaking at an event here on 'Delhi 2041 - New Master Plan', Saxena cited various initiatives undertaken in the development of Yamuna flood plains, revamping of roads, and removal of garbage dumps in the city, under his tenure in the last year.

He called upon Delhi citizens to participate in the beautification and grooming of the city.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) issued a statement after the event which was also attended by Subhasish Panda, vice chairman of the authority, who said the Master Plan of Delhi 2041 (MPD-2041) would ensure sustainable development and will be notified soon.

Highlighting the cleanliness work done in the national capital at an "unprecedented pace", Saxena assured that the three "garbage mountains" will be cleared in the next 18 months, and the Najafgarh Drain, spread over 57 km, will also be completely cleaned very soon.

"Out of the 57-km stretch of the Najafgarh Drain, 30 km of it has been cleaned and the rest will be cleaned in the next few months," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The interactive session on MPD-2041 was organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

Flattening of garbage dumps at Okhla, Bhalswa, and Ghazipur was being done on a "war footing", the PHDCCI said in another statement.

He emphasised that coordination among departments can help achieve the targets, saying that public participation can accomplish a lot of things.

The LG said inclusivity lay at the heart of the this Master Plan.

Drafting of the Master Plan, which is almost ready, meticulously took into account the importance of providing equal opportunities to all segments of society, by ensuring equitable access to resources, services, and economic opportunities, Saxena said.

The plan aims to foster inclusive growth and prosperity. Entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation will be nurtured, contributing to the overall economic development of the city, the LG added.

He also said that like never before, this year thousands of residents of Delhi performed yoga at eight locations on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, along the cleaned stretch of the Najafgarh Drain.

The LG asked citizens of Delhi to remain vigilant and raise their voices for better roads, other basic facilities, and also against encroachment.

"People have the right to ask for a clean environment," he said.

On an emotional note, he stressed that it is our duty to bring back the lost glory of the Yamuna river for future generations. He said in the endeavour, an 11 km patch of Yamuna from Signature Bridge to the ITO Barrage has been cleaned.

Talking about employment generation in the national capital, he said in the last year, 17,000 permanent jobs have been provided and 26,000 people have been trained in skill development.

The draft Master Plan of Delhi-2041 envisions the identification and preparation of conservation and revitalisation management plans for cultural precincts, adaptive reuse of old buildings, and constitution of heritage cells, a move that seeks to promote holistic development in the historic city.

DDA approved the draft MPD-2041 in March 2023.

Preservation of Delhi's rich heritage, revitalising urban areas, through greenfield as well as brownfield development projects, and connectivity and mobility that essentially take into consideration environmental sustainability, are other equally prominent aspects of the MPD-2041, the LG said.

