3 militants arrested for 'threatening' to bomb Manipur's Sangai festival

Security forces have arrested three militants, including a woman, for allegedly threatening to trigger explosions during the ongoing Sangai tourism festival in Manipur, police said on Thursday.

The Manipur Police, along with Assam Rifles, conducted a joint operation and arrested three active cadres of the banned KCP (MFL) on Wednesday, they said.

The action came following a video posted on Facebook by a user on November 21, which contained threats to bomb the festival being held from November 21 to November 30, a police officer said.

The militants were apprehended from Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts, he said.