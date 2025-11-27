Home / India News / 3 militants arrested for 'threatening' to bomb Manipur's Sangai festival

3 militants arrested for 'threatening' to bomb Manipur's Sangai festival

The Manipur Police, along with Assam Rifles, conducted a joint operation and arrested three active cadres of the banned KCP (MFL) on Wednesday

Security, Manipur Security
The militants were apprehended from Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:30 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Security forces have arrested three militants, including a woman, for allegedly threatening to trigger explosions during the ongoing Sangai tourism festival in Manipur, police said on Thursday.

The Manipur Police, along with Assam Rifles, conducted a joint operation and arrested three active cadres of the banned KCP (MFL) on Wednesday, they said.

The action came following a video posted on Facebook by a user on November 21, which contained threats to bomb the festival being held from November 21 to November 30, a police officer said.

The militants were apprehended from Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

The Sangai tourism festival has been boycotted by displaced persons and civil society organisations in the northeastern state.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cyclone Senyar: IMD warns Chennai, Puducherry as storm likely to intensify

ED arrests WinZO founders over alleged money laundering; ₹505 crore frozen

Delhi chokes on dense smog as AQI nears 400; GRAP III curbs revoked

2.6 mn names in current Bengal voter list do not match with 2002 rolls: EC

Faridabad man accused of aiding Red Fort bomber sent to 10-day NIA custody

Topics :ManipurManipur govtmilitants

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story