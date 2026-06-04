3 returnees from Ebola-hit African nations isolated in Chhattisgarh

Three persons, who recently returned to Chhattisgarh's Durg district from Ebola virus-affected countries in Africa, have been placed under 21-day home isolation as a precautionary measure, officials said on Thursday.

The three travellers, however, show no symptoms of the disease and have no history of contact with Ebola-infected persons, officials said.

Durg Collector Abhijeet Singh said one woman arrived in Durg from the Democratic Republic of Congo on May 31, while two others reached Bhilai on June 2 from Ethiopia and Uganda.

Of the three travellers, two are Indian nationals and one is a Ugandan citizen, he said.

"As none of them have symptoms and there is no history of contact, all three have been placed under home isolation for 21 days. They are currently asymptomatic and in good health," Singh said.

Health officials have been monitoring their condition through telephonic follow-up twice a day and collecting information about their health status every morning and evening, he said. The travellers have been advised to immediately inform the tracing team, health department, control room or the office of the Chief Medical and Health Officer if they experience any discomfort or symptoms during the monitoring period, he said. Durg Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Manoj Dani said international travellers arriving from Ebola-affected countries, particularly in Africa, are being placed under home isolation for 21 days and are being provided daily health monitoring and medical advice.