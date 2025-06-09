3 suspects detained from Indore: Addl DCP (Crime) on Indore couple case

The case of the Indore Couple took an interesting turn after the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi was arrested in Ghazipur along with 3 others.

Indore, Addl. DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that three suspects, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan and Akash Rajput, were detained from Indore and a nearby area. The Police are questioning them at an undisclosed location.

Speaking to ANI, Addl. DCP (Crime) said, "In this case, DGP Madhya Pradesh was in touch with DGP Meghalaya. As the search operation intensified, we got information from the Shillong Police that Sonam Raghuvanshi had been recovered in Ghazipur. Based on technical inputs, three suspects - Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan and Akash Rajput- were detained from Indore and a nearby area. The Police are questioning them at an undisclosed location. The name of another suspect, Anand, has come to light. Shillong Police is holding an investigation."

ALSO READ: Wife of Indore man murdered in Meghalaya detained: Timeline of events Talking about the chronology of the case, Addl. DCP Dandotiya said that the couple had their last conversation with the family on May 23, and Raja Raghuvanshi's body was recovered and identified on June 2. "On 11th May, Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi got married, and on 20th May, they went on a vacation. They reached Shillong via Guwahati. After reaching Shillong, they were constantly in contact with their family. On 23rd May, the couple had their last conversation with their family. After this, the family contacted Indore Police, which was in touch with the SP East Saura district and the couple's relatives. On 2nd June, Raja Raghuvanshi's body was recovered and identified. After the recovery of the body, a case of murder was registered," he said.