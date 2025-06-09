ASP killed, other personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A senior police official was killed and some other personnel were injured when a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP-Konta Division) Akash Rao Girepunje and other personnel were out on foot patrolling when the incident took place near Dondra village on Konta-Errabor road, an official said.
The patrolling was launched in view of a bandh called by Naxalites on Tuesday, he said.
The ASP, some other police officials and personnel sustained injuries in the blast, the official said.
All the injured personnel were shifted to Konta hospital where the ASP succumbed to his injuries, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
