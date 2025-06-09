ASP killed, other personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A senior police official was killed and some other personnel were injured when a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP-Konta Division) Akash Rao Girepunje and other personnel were out on foot patrolling when the incident took place near Dondra village on Konta-Errabor road, an official said.

The patrolling was launched in view of a bandh called by Naxalites on Tuesday, he said.

The ASP, some other police officials and personnel sustained injuries in the blast, the official said.