30 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh, rehabilitated under state policy

In the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, 30 Naxals surrendered and were rehabilitated, officials said on Wednesday.
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said the surrender and rehabilitation of 30 Naxals in Bijapur is the result of the state government's rehabilitation policy, the efforts of security forces, and ongoing development work
He also urged Naxals to join the mainstream and improve their lives.
Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "In Bijapur in the Bastar region, 30 Naxalites have been rehabilitated. This is one of the largest numbers so far. This is the result of the Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy, the bravery of the jawans, and the government's development works. We repeatedly appeal to the Naxalites to join the mainstream and improve their lives..."
Earlier, on August 17, in a success for the Gariaband Police, four Naxals surrendered.
Inspector General of Raipur Range, Amresh Mishra, called it the success of the police force and added, "This is an unprecedented success for Gariaband Police, this area, and for the state. 4 Naxal cadres, who were active for the last decade in this region, have surrendered with their weapons..."
The surrendered Naxals were later felicitated by the police.
Inspector General of Raipur Range, Amresh Mishra, added that the Naxals had a prize of a total of Rs 19 lakhs and said, "They told us that the youth in Naxal organisations want to leave this path of violence and come to the mainstream, but they are being held captive... They had a total prize of Rs 19 lakh on them..."
Meanwhile, one jawan was killed and two others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites in the National Park area of Bijapur district on Monday, a police official said.
According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, during an anti-Maoist operation by the DRG team in Bijapur district's National Park area, an IED blast occurred in the morning.
