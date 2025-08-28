Home / India News / India invites Russian firms to invest in innovative space ventures: Envoy

India invites Russian firms to invest in innovative space ventures: Envoy

The Government of India has offered lucrative schemes to create a conducive atmosphere in the space industry, said Ambassador Vinay Kumar

India Russia, India-Russia flag
India has invited Russian companies to invest in innovative space ventures in the country. Photo: Shutterstock
AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 7:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has invited Russian companies to invest in innovative space ventures in the country and tap its vast market, Ambassador Vinay Kumar said on Tuesday.

"The Government of India has offered lucrative schemes to create a conducive atmosphere in the space industry," Kumar said while addressing a function at the Indian Embassy here to mark the second National Space Day.

The event commemorated the deployment of the Pragyan Rover on the Moon aboard Chandrayaan-3 on August 23, 2023.

Recalling decades of space cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow, he cited the launch of India's first satellite Aryabhata on a Soviet rocket in 1975, the voyage of Rakesh Sharma aboard the Soyuz T-11 spacecraft in 1984, and the ongoing collaboration on the Gaganyaan human space mission.

The event was attended by officials and experts from Russia's space organisation Roscosmos, which is closely working with Isro.

Kumar noted that while space emerged as an industry only a few decades ago, in Indian tradition it has been part of life since the Vedic period.

"Scholars like Aryabhata studied the movement of celestial bodies and their impact on human lives. Today, from communication to navigation, space has become part of our daily life in India, he said.

Students of the Embassy-run Kendriya Vidyalaya and members of the Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre presented space-themed cultural performances at the function.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBI-FBI bust $40 million cybercrime syndicate targeting US nationals

RBI, pvt banks be made parties in fake warrant-extortion case: U'khand HC

Premium

Datanomics: Bihar SIR may shrink voters' strength to 55% of population

Chips, AI, rare earth minerals: PM Narendra Modi to court Japan Inc

IN-SPACe transfers five Isro technologies to Indian firms for local use

Topics :India RussiaRussiaspaceIndian Space Research Organisation

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story