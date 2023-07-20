31 bills to be introduced in Lok Sabha in the monsoon session of Parliament

Defence minister Rajnath Singh met Union ministers at his residence on Tuesday to discuss Bills that will come up in the monsoon session of the Parliament, which started on Thursday.

With the Centre expected to bring the revised Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in the coming session, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and minister of state for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar also attended the meeting.

The government is likely to discuss a total of 31 bills in the monsoon session of Parliament, including bills that have already been introduced in the lower house and have been referred to joint committees.

Here is a full list of all the bills listed for discussion in the Parliament Monsoon Session 2023

1. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (To replace ordinance)

The Ordinance amends the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 1991 and removes services from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly.

2. The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019

It seeks imposition of penalty for offences such as the exhibition of a film that has not been certified for public viewing and tampering with a film after it has been certified.

3. The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019

It seeks to impose a penalty for disclosure of DNA information and use of a DNA sample without authorisation.

4. The Mediation Bill, 2021

Under this bill, people are required to settle civil and commercial disputes through mediation before approaching a court or a tribunal.

5. The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022

It seeks to simplify compliance requirements for domestic companies and an exemption to the users of codified traditional knowledge and AYUSH (ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy) practitioners from sharing benefits with local communities.

6. The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The bill will allow the cooperative election authority to conduct and supervise elections to the boards of multi-state cooperative societies. It also proposes that multi-state cooperative societies will require prior permission from government authorities before the redemption of their shareholding.

7. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022

It seeks repeal of the 65 laws that are obsolete or have been made redundant by other existing laws.

8. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023

This bill will convert fines into penalties concerning 42 laws across multiple sectors. Prosecution by the court would not be necessary to administer punishments. It would also remove imprisonment as a punishment for many offences.

9. The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023

It seeks to exempt certain types of land from the purview of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980

10. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 (For Himachal Pradesh)

It proposes to include the Hattee community of the Trans Giri area of the Sirmour district in the list of Scheduled Tribes in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

11. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (For Chhattisgarh)

It seeks to include the Dhanuhar, Dhanuwar, Kisan, Saunra, Saonra, and Binjhia communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Chhattisgarh. It proposes that Bhuinya, Bhuiyan, and Bhuyan communities be synonyms of the Bharia Bhumia community. It also includes three Devanagari versions of the name of the Pando community.

12. The Postal Services Bill, 2023

This bill will replace the Indian Post Office Act of 1898. It would stipulate fundamental matters on postal services, facilitate the development of the postal sector, and protect the rights and interests of users.

13. The National Cooperative University Bill, 2023

It would seek to establish the National Cooperative University.

14. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2023

It seeks to propose rationalising the prohibited area around historical monuments across the country.

15. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023

It concerns the processing of digital personal data within India, where such data is collected online or offline and digitised.

16. The International Monetary Fund and Bank Bill, 2023

It seeks to repeal the International Monetary Fund and Bank Act, 1945, and bring new legislation.

17. The Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023

It seeks to repeal the Provisional Collection of Taxes Act 1931, and bring in new legislation adaptable with contemporary legislation.

18. The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023

It seeks to set up a National Dental Commission and repeal the Dentists Act, 1948.

19. The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023

It seeks to repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947 and set up a National Nursing and Midwifery Commission.

20. The Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics Bill, 2023

It seeks to regulate the import, manufacture, distribution and sale of drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics and provides for regulatory standards to ensure their quality, safety, efficacy, and performance.

21. The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023

It seeks to make the registration process people-friendly and update national and state-level databases using the database of registered births and deaths.

22. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Changes the nomenclature of "weak and under-privileged classes" to "Other Backward Classes" in the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and the associated rules.

23. The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023

It seeks to facilitate the process of film sanctioning more effectively, and provide for measures to check film piracy, and introduce age-based categories for certification.

24. The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023

It proposes to provide for the registration of periodicals.

25. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023

It seeks to repeal the Legal Practitioners Act, 1879, by incorporating its provisions into the Advocates Act, 1961.

26. The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulations)

It seeks to include delisting of some minerals from the list of atomic minerals.

27. The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2023

It seeks to repeal the Indian Railway Board Act, 1905 by incorporating its provisions into the Railways Act,1989.

28. The National Research Foundation Bill, 2023

It aims at establishing the National Research Foundation and repeal the SERB (science and engineering research board) Act, 2008.

29. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

It proposes the inclusion of the Valmiki community as a synonym of Chura, Bhangi, Balmiki, and Mehtar in the list of Scheduled Castes of Jammu and Kashmir.

30. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

It seeks to include Mahra and Mahara communities as synonyms of Mahar, Mehra, and Mehar in the list of Scheduled Castes of Chhattisgarh.

31. The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023

It seeks to revise the list of Scheduled Tribes of Jammu and Kashmir.