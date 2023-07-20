Home / India News / Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar over Manipur issue

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar over Manipur issue

Dhankhar asked opposition members to maintain decorum. But continuous sloganeering, forced him to adjourn the House for the day

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Indian Parliament, (Photo: Wikipedia)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid the opposition's demand for a discussion over the Manipur issue.

When the Upper House of Parliament, which was also adjourned in the morning session, resumed, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked for listed papers to be laid.

Opposition members started raising slogans when Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur moved to introduce the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to further amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge said he has been demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue since morning but has not been allowed one.

Dhankhar asked opposition members to maintain decorum. But continuous sloganeering, forced him to adjourn the House for the day.

Topics :Rajya SabhaManipurviolenceMonsoon sessionParliament

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

