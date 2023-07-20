Home / India News / Regulate street food vendors to impose quality standards: DPIIT secretary

Regulate street food vendors to impose quality standards: DPIIT secretary

Addressing FSSAI's Global Food Regulators Summit here, he sought inputs from other countries about their regulations for street food vendors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is looking at ways to regulate street vendors so that some quality standards are imposed on street food, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Thursday.

He said that though it is a "tough" call to take, but it needs to be looked at.

Addressing FSSAI's Global Food Regulators Summit here, he sought inputs from other countries about their regulations for street food vendors.

He said one has to look at whether a financial penalty or compounding is sufficient or a more stringent provisions like imprisonment is required for violating the regulations.

Many of foreign tourists here would hear or notice that the best food in India is served on the street by street food vendors.

"Therefore, street vendors also need to be regulated...but how heavy-handed should that regulation be. Should we imprison somebody, if the standards are below the standards specified by FSSAI?," Singh said.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is the food regulator of the country.

The secretary said that he is mentioning this issue because the department is introducing a bill in parliament this session, which seeks to decriminalise a lot of minor offences from the colonial times that provided for imprisonment for minor offences.

"In this particular case for street vendors, we would be doing a lot of soul searching as to whether we should put somebody in prison, if he happens to mistakenly serve food that is perhaps stale or not meeting the standards. It's a tough call to take and it is something that perhaps needs to be looked at," he added.

Further, Singh called for a fresh global approach to improve food safety by strengthening national food safety standards and systems while improving national and inter-national collaborations.

From a global perspective, ensuring food safety and quality is a public health priority and an essential step to achieve food security.

He added that this task is not easy as the world is now more inter-connected and food systems are changing faster than ever and food are being produced, managed, delivered and consumed in ways that were not anticipated a few decades ago.

"Novelty food products whether it is a vegan meat or the possibility of artificial milk of different types, all these calls for a fresh global approach to improve food safety by strengthening national food safety standards and systems while improving national and inter-national collaborations," he added.

Also Read

Rajesh Kumar Singh takes charge as new DPIIT secy, replaces Anurag Jain

DoPT asks UPSC to recruit private sector specialists for top jobs

MoD, FSSAI sign MoU to promote use of millets among armed forces personnel

DPIIT identifies 106 companies from 30 countries for strategic investments

Amit Agrawal appointed UIDAI CEO, Subodh Kumar Singh named DG NTA

Delhi govt's challenge to Centre's ordinance referred to constitution bench

No consensus between Delhi CM, LG on DERC chairperson appointment: SC told

CM Yogi to gift Mukhya Mantri Khet Suraksha Yojana to all UP farmers

LS adjourned for the day; govt assures discussion on Manipur in both Houses

Discussions are on for further Moon-landing missions, says ISRO Chairman

Topics :DPIITstreet food in IndiaStreet vendorsFSSAIFSSAI hygiene

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story