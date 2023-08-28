Home / India News / Employment increased during Modi govt's nine years: Minister Jitendra Singh

Employment increased during Modi govt's nine years: Minister Jitendra Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"Not only the jobs have been generated, but you (prime minister) have generated awareness among the youth that employment is not only (about) government jobs," Singh said, addressing the event presided over by Modi | Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Monday said employment has increased in the last nine years of the Modi government, during which nine lakh jobs were given to the country's youth.

Addressing Rozgar Mela here, he said one of the biggest achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure was that a large number of government jobs have been provided.

"Not only the jobs have been generated, but you (prime minister) have generated awareness among the youth that employment is not only (about) government jobs," Singh said, addressing the event presided over by Modi.

"At times, questions are raised what is the difference between then and now," he said, referring to employment generation between the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and the BJP's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime.

Singh said during the UPA's first nine years -- that is 2004 to 2013 -- six lakh jobs were given, whereas under the Modi government, nine lakh jobs have been provided, an increase of 60 to 70 per cent.

He gave a comparison of recruitments carried out by three main recruitment agencies of the Government of India -- Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) -- during the UPA and NDA regime.

The SSC had recruited two lakh people during UPA's nine-year rule, whereas it recruited more than four lakh under NDA's rule, he stated.

Similarly, as against 3,47,291 recruitments during the UPA's regime by the RRB, more than 4.2 lakh recruitments were done under the NDA's rule, the minister said.

Singh said the UPSC carried out recruitments of 45,431 youths under the UPA's tenure while 50,906 were recruited during the nine years of the Modi government.

Not only this, Singh said, large scale promotions have also been given to the government employees by the central government.

"For example, during UPA's rule, 40 promotions at the joint secretary-level were given in the nine years of UPA regime for the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers. Whereas, under your (Modi's) leadership, 107 such promotions have been given," he said.

Similarly, at the director level as against 349 promotions under the UPA rule, 791 such promotions have been given under PM Modi's leadership, the minister said.

"All these promotions have further opened up possibilities of job generation. It has been made possible due to the government's continuous approach of zero tolerance towards corruption which has created a conducive atmosphere for government employees to perform," Singh added.

Topics :Narendra ModiJitendra SinghEmployment in IndiaEmployment

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

