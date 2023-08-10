Home / India News / 33 rice mills in Maha's Gondia blacklisted for supplying poor quality rice

33 rice mills in Maha's Gondia blacklisted for supplying poor quality rice

Gondia Collector Chinmay Gotmare issued an order to this effect on August 4

Press Trust of India Gondia
According to an official of the Food Corporation of India, during an inspection by an FCI team, the rice from these mills supplied to Beed, Nandurbar, Latur and other districts last year under the public distribution system (PDS) was found to be of inferior quality | Photo: Pixabay

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 11:08 AM IST
As many as 33 rice mills in Maharashtra's Gondia district have been blacklisted for next three years as the rice supplied by them has been found to be inferior quality and not fit for human consumption, officials said.

Gondia Collector Chinmay Gotmare issued an order to this effect on August 4.

According to an official of the Food Corporation of India, during an inspection by an FCI team, the rice from these mills supplied to Beed, Nandurbar, Latur and other districts last year under the public distribution system (PDS) was found to be of inferior quality.

The team subsequently submitted its report to the Gondia collector.

Gomtare said these mills have been asked to provide good quality rice in the next six weeks, or else legal action would be initiated against them.

Topics :Maharashtrarice millRice price

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 11:08 AM IST

