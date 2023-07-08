Home / India News / 36-member aquatics squad to represent India in Asian Games announced

36-member aquatics squad to represent India in Asian Games announced

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday announced the squad which includes 21 in swimming, three in diving and 13 members in waterpolo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image (India@AsianGames2018 twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 36-member aquatics squad including former bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade will represent India at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou in September-October.

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday announced the squad which includes 21 in swimming, three in diving and 13 members in waterpolo.

The 12-member men's swimming squad includes the star duo of Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj along with veteran Khade, who won a 50m butterfly bronze at the Guangzhou 2010 edition.

Teenagers Aneesh Gowda and Aryan Nehra who broke four records and were adjudged the best swimmers in the Senior Nationals this year were also picked in the squad.

India squad:

Swimming, Men: Aneesh Gowda, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Anand A S, Kushagra Rawat, Likith S P, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Tanish George Mathew, Utkarsh Patil, Vishal Grewal and Virdhawal Khade.

Women: Anannya Nayak, Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran, Linyesh A K, Maana Patel, Nina Venkatesh, Palak Joshi, Shivangi Sarma and Vritti Agarwal.

Diving, Men: Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi, Heman London Singh.

Waterpolo 13 players.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023: IOA ad-hoc panel pushes back decision on wrestling trials

Our defence requires improvement before Asian Games 2023: Pawan Sehrawat

BAI starts trials for Asian Games Selection to be held in Hangzhou, China

Alibaba's founder Jack Ma seen in China after long absence: Report

India state fuel retailers' gasoil, gasoline sales flat in June: Report

Season's first heavy rain spell in Delhi, yellow alert issued for Sunday

Sri Lanka's speaker thanks India for help during financial crisis

Left MPs to raise Manipur issue in Parliament, oppose US envoy's remarks

3-fold rise in govt school students clearing competitive exams: Kejriwal

Water level rising fast in Jhelum, tributaries due to continued rain in J&K

Topics :Asian GamesIndiaswimmingSport

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story