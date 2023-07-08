Left MPs to raise Manipur issue in Parliament, oppose US envoy's remarks

Visiting Left MPs on Saturday said they would raise the issue of continuing violence in Manipur in the monsoon session of Parliament while condemning US Ambassador Eric Garcetti's comment on the state.

The delegation of CPI(M) and CPI MPs who were on a three-day visit also said to begin a peace initiative in the northeastern state, what is needed is instilling trust and confidence among all sections of the people.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Bikash Bhattacharya claimed that the central and state governments have failed miserably in resolving the problem in Manipur.

The PM has not said anything though Manipur is burning for more than two months. This shows his gross carelessness for the people of the state. We will definitely raise the Manipur issue in Parliament, Bhattacharya said.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas added, "To start the peace process, we have to instil trust and confidence among all the sections. The present government has lost its legitimacy.

He also demanded that Chief Minister N Biren Singh should resign. Brittas said, During the all-party meeting held in Delhi, we said that Biren Singh is part of the problem. So, how could he resolve the issue?"



The Left MPs also voiced their concern about the US Ambassador's comments on the state.

"The proposal by the US is a new shift in the Manipur issue. We know that wherever the US intervened in the name of sorting issues, they have complicated matters, CPI MP Binoy Viswam said.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata on July 6, Garcetti had said the violence and killings in Manipur are a matter of "human concern" and the US is "ready to assist" India in dealing with the situation "if asked".

The BJP governments at the Centre and in Manipur have paved a way for the US to play a game of politics, Viswam alleged.

Raising the issue of internet shutdown in the state since early May, he wondered how there can be any activity or progress without net service.

The delegation, which is leaving Imphal on Saturday, comprised CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MPs Bikashranjan Bhattacharya and John Brittas, CPI Rajya Sabha members Viswam and Sandosh Kumar P and CPI Lok Sabha member K Subba Rayan.

During the, the Left MPs visited relief camps and spoke to affected people in Churachandpur and Thoubal districts, besides the state capital Imphal.

They also called on Governor Anusuiya Uikey and met representatives of various political parties on Friday evening.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi undertook a two-day visit to Manipur from June 29.

More than 120 people have lost their lives and several hundred were injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normalcy in the state.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.