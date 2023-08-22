Home / India News / 36 mn voters in Telangana according to draft voter list; over 800K added

As per the draft roll, the total number of voters in Telangana state stood at 3,06,42,333, wherein 1,53,73,066 are male voters and 15,251,797 are female voters

ANI
The Serilingampally constituency has the highest number of voters with 6,62,552 voters and Bhadrachalam (ST) constituency has the lowest number of voters with 144,170 voters | Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 10:48 AM IST
Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Monday stated that the draft roll for 2nd Special Summary Revision (SSR) was published in all 119 Assembly Constituencies.

As per the draft roll, the total number of voters in Telangana state stood at 3,06,42,333, wherein 1,53,73,066 are male voters and 15,251,797 are female voters and 2,133 voters belong to the third gender.

The state has 119 assembly constituencies and the number of polling stations is 35,356. The total number of general electors in the state is 30,626,996. There are 2,742 NRI electors and 15,337 service electors in the electoral roll The number of young electors in the age group of 18-19 stands at 476,597.

The Serilingampally constituency has the highest number of voters with 6,62,552 voters and Bhadrachalam (ST) constituency has the lowest number of voters with 1,44,170 voters.

With regard to changes from the previous SSR 2023, the final roll published on May 1, had 2,99,77,659 electors. About 8,31,520 additions were made to this while 1,82,183 electors were deleted as points of continuous updation of roll.

The CEO said that the period for filing claims and objections is from August 21 upto September 19, 2023.

As part of claims and objections, people can submit their claims in prescribed Form-6 to get enrolled as voters, he said.

The Chief Electoral officer further said a person, whose name has been deleted from the electoral roll wrongfully, could file an appeal under Section 24 of the Representation of People's Act, 1950 within the prescribed period of 15 days to the District Election Officer or submit Form-6 any time during this round of summary revision exercise.

He further said that during the 2nd SSR period, the DEOs and EROs have been directed to have weekly meetings with political parties and give them details of forms received and action taken on them, as per directions of the ECI.

"All political parties are also requested to appoint Booth Level Agents. The BLOs have also been directed to conduct Booth Awareness Group (BAG) meetings every week," the official added.

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 10:47 AM IST

