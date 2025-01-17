Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

4 dead, 15 injured as truck rams into bus in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

Of them, four are seriously injured and 11 persons sustained simple injuries

The accident occurred around 11:15 pm on Thursday at Gajulapalli village in Chittoor district. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 10:30 AM IST
Four passengers were dead and 15 others were injured in an accident involving a bus and a dumper truck in this district, a police official said on Friday.

The accident occurred around 11:15 pm on Thursday at Gajulapalli village in Chittoor district, he added.

"Four passengers died on the spot and 15 others sustained injuries. Of them, four are seriously injured and 11 persons sustained simple injuries," Chittoor sub-divisional police officer T Sainath told PTI. Madurai bound bus was from Tirupati with 26 passengers, he added.

The truck hit the bus on its side, police said.

Injured passengers were taken to CMC Vellore, SVIMS and other local hospitals, said Sainath. Police registered a case under section 106 of BNS. The truck driver is absconding, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Andhra PradeshBus accidentDeath tollroad accident

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

