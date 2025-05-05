Home / India News / 4 dead, 6 injured as car overturns after crash in MP's Bhind district

Of the injured victims, the condition of three is serious and they have been referred to Gwalior for treatment

Four persons were killed and six others injured when a car overturned after hitting a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district.
Press Trust of India Bhind (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
Four persons were killed and six others injured when a car overturned after hitting a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place around 1 am near Piodora village, he said.

A car on its way from Porsa to Bhind hit a motorcycle at a turn, killing all three persons on the two-wheeler at the scene, Barohi police station in-charge Atul Bhadoria said.

 

The car then overturned, leaving one of its occupants dead and six others injured, he said.

Of the injured victims, the condition of three is serious and they have been referred to Gwalior for treatment, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Sujan Singh (50), Biharilal Baghel (38), Rishikesh Singh (24) and Mehmood Khan (23), the official said.

Local MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha, who was passing by the area at the time of the accident, helped in the rescue of the victims. The legislator also informed the police about the accident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 05 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

