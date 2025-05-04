Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 09:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi stops convoy to help road accident victims in Kozhikode

Priyanka Gandhi stops convoy to help road accident victims in Kozhikode

Priyanka Gandhi MP continued her journey by directing the medical team in the ambulance in the convoy to take the injured to the hospital

She arrived in Kerala for a three-day visit to her Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi stopped her convoy after noticing a car accident in Eengappuzha on Saturday night. She called in a doctor from the convoy to examine the injured and provide them with first aid.

The accident occurred when the car in which a native of Koyilandy and his family were travelling collided with another car at Eengappuzha in Kozhikode District. 

Priyanka Gandhi MP continued her journey by directing the medical team in the ambulance in the convoy to take the injured to the hospital. The accident occurred when the car in which Noushad, a native of Koyilandy, and his family were travelling collided with another car at Eengappuzha in Kozhikode District.

 

In a video shared by the Congress leader's office, Gandhi was seen interacting with the injured.

She arrived in Kerala for a three-day visit to her Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday offered condolences over the tragic incident of a stampede in Shirgao, Goa, which claimed six lives. 

In a post, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, " It is extremely sad to hear about the death of several devotees and injuries to many others due to a stampede during the annual pilgrimage to the Lerai Devi Temple in Shirgaon, Goa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Congress road accident victims

First Published: May 04 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

