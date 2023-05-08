Home / India News / 4 Delhi students to be evacuated from state: Kejriwal to Manipur CM

4 Delhi students to be evacuated from state: Kejriwal to Manipur CM

Delhi CM Kejriwal said he spoke to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh regarding evacuation of 4 students from national capital who are stuck in the violence-hit state

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 Delhi students to be evacuated from state: Kejriwal to Manipur CM

1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he spoke to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh regarding the evacuation of four students from the national capital who are stuck in the violence-hit state.

Kejriwal said Singh assured him that the students would be provided all necessary help.

Manipur witnessed violent clashes last week over a move to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state. The clashes broke out after Naga and Kuki tribals, who are opposing this plan, organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on May 3.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said four students from Delhi are in Manipur and they will be evacuated on Tuesday.

"There are four students from Delhi in Manipur. They are safe. They will be evacuated tomorrow as no flight is available today. I will also talk to the Manipur CM," he said.

Later, taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "Spoke to Hon'ble CM, Manipur. He was v(ery) cordial and has assured all help to our students. Thank u Sir."

At least 54 people have been killed in the clashes and 23,000 rescued from violence-hit areas in Manipur, according to officials.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

Manipur CM N Biren Singh convenes all-party meeting in violence-hit state

Centre's approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

CM Biren assures safety of Tripura students stuck in violence-hit Manipur

11 boat accidents in Kerala in the last10 decades claimed over 200 lives

BJP functionary shot dead while waiting for wife in SUV in Gujarat

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

App-based bus service scheme being sent to LG for approval, says Kejriwal

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

Topics :Arvind KejriwalManipur

First Published: May 08 2023 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story