Home / India News / 4 national highways, 279 roads closed due to snow, rain in Himachal Pradesh

4 national highways, 279 roads closed due to snow, rain in Himachal Pradesh

Manali received traces of snow in the past 24 hours, the MeT said on Saturday, adding a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of March 20

Photo: X @SukhuSukhvinder
Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A total of 279 roads, including four national highways, have been closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh due to recent snow and rains even though the state witnessed a dry day on Friday.

Manali received traces of snow in the past 24 hours, the MeT said on Saturday, adding a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of March 20.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

About 96 per cent of the total roads are blocked in the high altitude and tribal areas, and a maximum of 249 roads were closed in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti, 11 in Chamba and nine in Kinnaur on Friday night.

Four roads are blocked each in Kullu and Mandi, one each in Kangra and Shimla, as per the state emergency operation centre. As many as 246 transformers are out of order and three water supply schemes are disrupted.

There was no significant change in the minimum temperatures and Keylong at minus 7.7 degree Celsius was the coldest at night while Kukumseri recorded a low of minus 4.1 degree Celsius.

Also Read

Himalayan 450 set to launch today, check the latest features, prices, more

Centre plans mega highways constructions to replace Bharatmala Pariyojana

Israel-Hamas conflict: All you need to know about India's 'Operation Ajay'

NGT forms panel, seeks report on construction of highway in HP floodplains

Highlights: Himachal LoP criticises CM for inviting back disqualified MLAs

BRS MLC K Kavitha produced before Delhi court in excise policy case

Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh searches in Bihar sand mining case

Assam secured over Rs 13,000-crore investments in last 14 months: CM Sarma

Delhi court grants bail to CM Kejriwal in case of skipping ED summons

HC appoints former SC judge Ramasubramanian as observer for JNUSU polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Himachal pradesh governmentNational HighwaysHighwaysIndian National Congress

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story