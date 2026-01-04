4 new bus depots ready as Delhi govt pushes for all-EV fleet by year-end

Four new bus depots are set to be inaugurated in Delhi as part of the government's plan to transition the entire public transport fleet to electric buses by the end of this year, officials said.

A Transport Department official said construction work at the depots in Nangloi, Dwarka, Kohat Enclave and Rithala has been completed, and they are ready to be handed over.

The depots are being prepared to park the new electric buses expected to arrive in the coming months and to support the charging infrastructure.

The Delhi government has inducted over 3,500 electric buses in recent months, and the fleet is expected to expand to about 8,000 buses by the end of the year, the official said.