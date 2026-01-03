EC orders FIRs against five poll officials over roll lapses in Bengal

The Election Commission directed the registration of FIRs against five poll officials for alleged irregularities in the distribution and collection of enumeration forms during the ongoing special revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an official said on Saturday.

These officials are two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), two Assistant Registration Officers (AROs) and a data entry operator, he said.

"We have identified five state government employees, two from Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district and three from Moyna in Purba Medinipur, against whom FIRs will be filed for alleged procedural lapses in the revision exercise," he said.

"The district magistrates have been asked to lodge cases and submit reports promptly," he added.