4 vehicles torched, pvt firm's employees assaulted by Maoists in J'khand

The police said a group of Maoists set three heavy vehicles and a car on fire and assaulted the employees of the firm

Press Trust of India Latehar (Jharkhand)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 9:37 AM IST
At least four vehicles were torched and employees of a private firm assaulted at a railway construction site by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said.

The incident occurred near Chatti river bridge in Chandwa on Monday evening, they added.

The police said a group of Maoists set three heavy vehicles and a car on fire and assaulted the employees of the firm.

A team of police personnel reached the spot and started an investigation.

The incident occurred exactly a month after six vehicles were torched and two employees of a private road construction company were assaulted by members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in Palamu district.

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 9:37 AM IST

