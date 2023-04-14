Home / India News / 40 injured in footbridge collapse during Baisakhi fair in J-K's Udhampur

40 injured in footbridge collapse during Baisakhi fair in J-K's Udhampur

The bridge collapsed due to overloading as large number of people were on it at the time of the accident, Jammu Divisional Commissioner said

Udhampur (J-K)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Forty people, including several children, were injured on Friday when a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said.

People in large numbers were on the bridge when it collapsed, the officials said.

The bridge collapsed due to overloading as large number of people were on it at the time of the accident, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI.

There is no causality, he added.

Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, the officials said.

The injured have been admitted to Chenani hospital, they said. Four of the injured are being taken to District Hospital Udhampur, the officials added.

Videos and pictures purporting to show the extent of damage in the far-flung Chenani block have become widely circulated on social media.

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirroad accident

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

