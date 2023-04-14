Home / India News / Ransomware attacks in India increased by 53% in 2022, reports CERT-In

Ransomware attacks in India increased by 53% in 2022, reports CERT-In

Last year, a massive ransomware attack disrupted the systems at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), crippling its centralised records and other hospital services

New Delhi
Ransomware attacks in India increased by 53% in 2022, reports CERT-In

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India saw a 53 per cent increase in ransomware incidents in 2022 (year-over-year) and IT and ITeS was the majorly impacted sector followed by finance and manufacturing, India's national cyber agency CERT-In has said in its latest report.

Ransomware players targeted critical infrastructure organisations and disrupted critical services in order to pressurise and extract ransom payments in 2022, according to the "India Ransomware Report 2022".

"Variant wise, Lockbit was a majorly seen variant in the Indian context followed by Makop and DJVU/Stop ransomware. Many new variants were observed in 2022 such as Vice society, BlueSky etc," said CERT-In.

Last year, a massive ransomware attack disrupted the systems at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), crippling its centralised records and other hospital services.

According to the CERT-In report, at the large enterprise level, Lockbit, Hive and ALPHV/BlackCat, Black Basta variants became major threats, whereas Conti, which was very active in the year 2021, became extinct in the first half of the year 2022.

"Makop and Phobos ransomware families mainly targeted medium and small organisations. At individual level, Djvu/Stop variants continued dominance in attacks over the past few years," the report said.

Most of the ransomware groups are exploiting known vulnerabilities for which patches are available.

Some of the product wise vulnerabilities being exploited are in tech companies like Microsoft, Citrix, Fortinet, SonicWall, Sophos, Zoho. and Palo Alto etc, said the report.

"Ransomware gangs are commonly using Microsoft Sysinternals utilities such as PsExec for lateral movements," it added.

On an average, the restoration time is about 10 days for infections in reasonably large infrastructure networks.

"For smaller networks/infrastructure, the restoration time is around 3 days and for individual systems it is 1 day," the CERT-In report noted.

Ransomware gangs are becoming innovative in their approach to improve attack operational efficiency.

"Ransomware builders are focusing on speed and performance. Instead encrypting the entire file, a portion of the file is getting targeted for encryption to save time. Multithreading is getting leveraged for faster encryption and decryption of files," the report mentioned.

--IANS

na/vd

Topics :Ransomeware cyber attackCyberwarsCyber Attacks

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

Also Read

Cyber criminals accessed staff data in ransomware attack: The Guardian

Ransomware attacks in Europe target old VMware: Cybersecurity agencies

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

We must have a cyber resilience plan post a breach, says Fortinet VP

Measures undertaken to secure nuclear plant systems from cyber-attack: MoS

CCTVs, higher walls, measures suggested by DU panel to fortify colleges

CBI raids Trinamool MLA's residence regarding teachers' recruitment scam

CM KC Rao 'failed', should apologise to Dalits: Telangana BJP chief

Good education can help alleviate poverty from society: Delhi CM Kejriwal

L-G's approval to extend power subsidy pending; people will suffer: Atishi

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story