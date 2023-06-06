Home / India News / 40 passengers may have died from electrocution in train crash, says GRP

40 passengers may have died from electrocution in train crash, says GRP

Around 40 bodies recovered from the Coromandel Express involved in the triple train crash had no visible injury marks and are believed to have died of electrocution, the GRP said

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
40 passengers may have died from electrocution in train crash, says GRP

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Around 40 bodies recovered from the Coromandel Express involved in the triple train crash had no visible injury marks and are believed to have died of electrocution, the GRP said.

An FIR registered at the Government Railway Police

station at Balasore indicated that live overhead wires which snapped when the accident occurred, entangled with a few coaches, electrocuting the passengers trapped in them.

Sub-inspector of Police, P Kumar Nayak in his FIR said, Many passengers succumbed to injuries caused due to the collision and electrocution (after) coming in contact with overhead LT (low tension) line.

The overhead wires snapped as coaches which toppled over during the triple train accident overturned electrical masts, said officials.

The three trains involved in the major accident which claimed 278 lives and injured 1200, were the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a stationary goods train.

The CBI has on Tuesday taken over the Balasore GRP case No. 64 registered by Odisha Police.

Also Read

Odisha triple train crash one of deadliest in Indian Railways history

Virtual clean chit to Coromandel Express driver, was not over-speeding

Rescue, relief ops main focus: Vaishnaw at Odisha train accident site

PM to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted employees

'Coromandel would've derailed even if it hadn't collided with goods train'

Odisha train accident: Bengal CM Mamata meets injured patients in Cuttack

Guj HC asks govt to seek expert take on condition of old bridges in Gondal

Delhi HC restrains Dabur from airing WhatsApp ad on Amla Hair Oil

The rising threat of drugs in India: A few major busts across the country

Indian Railways uses IRCTC Zoop's google chats to order food on train

Topics :Railway Police ForceIndian RailwaysTrain Crash

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story