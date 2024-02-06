Home / India News / 41,606 women personnel in Central Armed Police Forces, Assam Rifles: Govt

41,606 women personnel in Central Armed Police Forces, Assam Rifles: Govt

Among the steps taken to encourage recruitment, the MoS said was that the recruitment is being conducted by making wide publicity through print and electronic media.

He said that facilities already available under the Central Government, like maternity leave and child care leave, are also applicable to CAPF women's personnel | (Picture: ANI)
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 2:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the House in a written reply, pointing out that several steps are being taken by the Ministry to encourage recruitment of women personnel in CAPFs--Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, and Border Security Force--and AR.

Among the steps taken to encourage recruitment, the MoS said was that the recruitment is being conducted by making wide publicity through print and electronic media.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"All female candidates are exempt from payment of the application fee. There are relaxations in Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test(PET) for all female candidates for recruitment in CAPFs in comparison to Male candidates," said the Minister.

He said that facilities already available under the Central Government, like maternity leave and child care leave, are also applicable to CAPF women's personnel.

As per the minister, one female member is detailed as a member of the board for the recruitment of women personnel.

"Creches and daycare centres are among other facilities being provided by the CAPFs to women employees. Committees have been constituted at all levels to check sexual harassment and to expeditiously deal with the complaints of women personnel."

The Minister said that women personnel are given equal opportunity in their career progression, such as promotion and seniority, as per the recruitment rules, at par with male counterparts.

Also Read

'Situation we are facing in Manipur is unprecedented': Assam Rifles DG

46,930 CAPFs, Assam Rifles personnel availed VRS in last five years: MHA

76th Army Day 2024: Army Day parade takes place in Lucknow, check updates

6 jawans injured as Assam Rifles soldier fires at colleagues in Manipur

3,000 CAPF troops to move from Odisha to Chhattisgarh to end Naxalism

Centre impartial in distribution of funds to state govts: Nityanand Rai

85,152 posts of headmasters, assistant teachers vacant in UP, says Govt

India reports 124 new Covid-19 infections, active caseload at 1,508

Is state empowered to make classification in SCs, STs for quota: SC

12 Tamil Nadu fishermen released from Sri Lanka, 11 still held in detention

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Central Armed Police Forces CAPFwomenLok Sabha

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story