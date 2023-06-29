Home / India News / 460 village forest societies, over 900 SHGs in 7 Himachal districts

460 village forest societies, over 900 SHGs in 7 Himachal districts

As many as 460 village forest development societies and more than 900 self-help groups have been established across seven districts of Himachal Pradesh, a statement issued here on Thursday said

Press Trust of India Shimla
With over 15,000 individuals trained in livelihood activities and forest regeneration, the project mitigates the risks posed by climate change. (PTI Photo)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 460 village forest development societies and more than 900 self-help groups have been established across seven districts of Himachal Pradesh, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

The development has taken place under the forestry and natural resource management projects funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

These projects have been instrumental in augmenting the lush greenery of the region, it said, adding that they also prioritise the skill enhancement and capacity building of forest-dependent communities and field staff.

With over 15,000 individuals trained in livelihood activities and forest regeneration, the project mitigates the risks posed by climate change and related disasters, the statement added.

Employing advanced techniques and technological interventions, over 4,600 hectares of land have been adorned with carefully planned plantations over the past two years.

Furthermore, the project places great emphasis on developing nurseries and enhancing the quality of planting stock, aiming to produce more than 60 lakh high-quality seedlings of various beneficial species for both community and forestry purposes, it said.

Also Read

'India's first village': BRO puts up signboard on entrance of village

Rural development ministry in active mode to enroll more women in SHGs

Centre wants to make women members of SHGs lakhpati: Giriraj Singh

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Hero MotoCorp sales increases by 10% in February at 3,94,460 units

Aadhaar-based face authentication being used by 47 entities: Govt

Moderate to heavy rainfall likely in Goa in next 4-5 days, says IMD

PM Narendra Modi to chair meeting of Council of Ministers on July 3

India, Tanzania agree on five-year roadmap for defence cooperation

India trade talks discussing business travel, not broader immigration: UK

Topics :Himachal Pradeshself-help groupsforests

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story