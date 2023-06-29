460 village forest societies, over 900 SHGs in 7 Himachal districts

As many as 460 village forest development societies and more than 900 self-help groups have been established across seven districts of Himachal Pradesh, a statement issued here on Thursday said.

The development has taken place under the forestry and natural resource management projects funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

These projects have been instrumental in augmenting the lush greenery of the region, it said, adding that they also prioritise the skill enhancement and capacity building of forest-dependent communities and field staff.

With over 15,000 individuals trained in livelihood activities and forest regeneration, the project mitigates the risks posed by climate change and related disasters, the statement added.

Employing advanced techniques and technological interventions, over 4,600 hectares of land have been adorned with carefully planned plantations over the past two years.

Furthermore, the project places great emphasis on developing nurseries and enhancing the quality of planting stock, aiming to produce more than 60 lakh high-quality seedlings of various beneficial species for both community and forestry purposes, it said.