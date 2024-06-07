5,200 commuters without helmet penalised in Noida, 8,406 challans issued

More than 5,200 commuters were penalised for riding two-wheelers without helmets in Noida and Greater Noida while a total of 8,406 e-challans were issued for traffic rule violations on Thursday, police said.

Forty-six vehicles, including hatchbacks and SUVs, were also impounded during the action carried out at key road stretches, intersections and markets in the twin cities, according to a statement by the traffic police.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A special traffic rules enforcement campaign was carried out around Attapir Chowk, sector 62, 39, 125, Kisan Chowk, Surajpur Chowk and Pari Chowk, it said.



ALSO READ: Trai explores penal option for hoarding unutilised fixed line numbers

The maximum e-challans were issued for riding without helmet (5,210), followed by no parking (942), wrong lane (589), red light violation (293), without seat belt (263), faulty number plate (237), triple riding on two-wheeler (173), the police said.

Apart from these, 71 vehicle owners were penalised for flouting air pollution norms, 59 for driving/riding without license, 63 for using mobile phone during commute, 42 for noise pollution, while 464 were booked for offences categorised as 'others', it said.

"Total 8,406 e-challans were issued. During the campaign a total of 32 vehicles were towed away, while 46 vehicles were impounded and enforcement action was taken by putting wheel clamps on 17 vehicles," the police said.