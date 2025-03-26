5.6 mn public grievances redressed during Nov 2022-Feb 2025: Jitendra Singh

Over 56 lakh public grievances redressed during Nov 2022-Feb 2025: Union Minister Jitendra Singh New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Over 56 lakh grievances were redressed from November 2022 to February 2025 under the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

As on February 28, 2025, there exists a pendency of 59,946 public grievances cases in ministries/departments of the Government of India, he said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

From "1st November, 2022, to 28th February, 2025, a total of 52,36,844 grievances were received on CPGRAMS and 56,63,849 grievances (which also includes the brought forwarded grievances) were disposed of through the system by the ministries/ departments/ states/UTs," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) allows the raising of public grievances online.

The government is in the process of developing afresh end-to-end Information Technology (IT) solutions for the public grievance system, he said.

This Project (NextGen CPGRAMS) would involve an upgrade of the existing architecture of CPGRAMS web portal, Singh said.

"CPGRAMS has been integrated with Common Service Centres (CSCs) to leverage its strength to take the facility of CPGRAMS to rural population," the minister said.

Citizen scan file grievances through 5.1 lakh Common Service Centers (CSCs), he said, adding that a total of 4.91 lakh grievances have been lodged through the CSC as on March 20, 2025.

In another reply, Singh said the average grievance redressal for all ministries/departments in 2024, from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, stood at 13 days.

In this year, till February 28, 2025, a total of 3,27,395 grievances have been received on CPGRAMS portal, he said.

In response to a separate question, Singh said the government issued comprehensive guidelines for effective redressal of public grievances on August 23, 2024.

These guidelines envisage integration of various public grievance platforms, creation of dedicated grievance cells in ministries/ departments, appointment of experienced and competent nodal officers, emphasis on root cause analysis of grievances and action on feedback, strengthening escalation processes by appointing appellate authorities, grievance closure guidelines with further reduction in upper limit of resolution time from 30 days to 21 days, he said.

To enhance grievance management, the government signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur in December 2021, leading to the launch of the Intelligent Grievance Management System (IGMS), the minister said.

"This AI/ML-enabled system supports semantic search, exploratory analysis, and predictive insights to improve grievance redressal and citizen engagement," Singh added.