Mumbai police reject Kunal Kamra's extension plea, may issue fresh summons

The Mumbai police on Wednesday turned down comedian Kunal Kamra's request seeking a week's time to appear before the cops. Kamra was issued summons by the police over his alleged derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kamra's lawyer submitted his appeal and the reply in person at the Khar Police Station, which was turned down.

The police are expected to issue a second summons to Kamra today under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), reported news agency ANI.

Uddhav Sena mouthpiece backs Kunal Kamra

An editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana questioned the "extreme response" to Kamra's remarks. The editorial said, "Kamra's parody song had merely pointed to the rebellion led by Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in 2022 and that it was an old wine in a new bottle, yet the deputy CM's supporters vandalised a studio in Mumbai on Sunday."

The story so far

Kamra released a stand-up video on March 23, titled 'Naya Bharat,' in which he targetted Eknath Shinde through a parody song for breaking the Shiv Sena and bringing down the government of Uddhav Thackeray. The song stirred a controversy and led to Shinde's party workers reaching the venue of the stand-up and vandalising it.

On Monday, the city's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), demolished a part of the venue, citing alleged irregularities, where the stand-up video was recorded. Kamra released a statement, saying he would not apologise for his remarks.

(with agency inputs)