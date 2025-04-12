Home / India News / 5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes J&K, no damage to life or property

5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes J&K, no damage to life or property

5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred at a latitude of 33.63 degrees North and longitude of 72.46 degrees East in Pakistan at a depth of 10 kilometres

Earthquake
Tremors were felt in many parts of the Valley, but there were are no reports of loss of life or damage to property (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A moderate intensity earthquake with epicentre in Pakistan struck Jammu and Kashmir at around 1 pm on Saturday, an official said.

Tremors were felt in many parts of the Valley, but there were are no reports of loss of life or damage to property, he said.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred at a latitude of 33.63 degrees North and longitude of 72.46 degrees East in Pakistan at a depth of 10 kilometres, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE News: 'Stampede-like situation' at Delhi airport's Terminal 3 after 50 flights delayed

Parvesh Verma blames AAP govt, says Delhi drains to be cleaned in a month

Wayanad township rehabilitation work commences following Kerala HC order

Odisha govt to install over 21K tubewells to tackle water crisis: Minister

SC sets 3-month timeframe for President on bills sent by governors

Topics :Jammu and KashmirEarthquakePakistan

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story