Parvesh Verma blames AAP govt, says Delhi drains to be cleaned in a month

Delhi government has assigned the Flood and Irrigation Department a special responsibility to ensure the timely desilting of drains

Parvesh Verma
Minister Parvesh Verma also inspected the supplementary drain in the national capital
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday attacked the previous Aam Aadmi Party government and said that the authorities have assured that the drains will be cleaned in one month.

"We are trying to ensure that all the drains are cleaned and desilted before monsoon... We came here in Sri Niwaspuri today to solve the problem of water logging beforehand... The previous Delhi CM did not do any work here... We will get the entire Delhi cleaned up, no matter who the MLA is there... The authorities have assured that the drains will be cleaned in one month," Verma told reporters.

Earlier, on April 10, the Delhi Chief Minister, along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Minister Parvesh Verma, inspected the supplementary drain in the national capital.

The Delhi government has assigned the Flood and Irrigation Department a special responsibility to ensure the timely desilting of drains.

Notably, after the BJP won with a historic mandate of 48 of 70 Delhi Assembly seats, the cleaning process for the Yamuna River was taken up, and trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredge utility vehicles were deployed to the river on February 16.

Pollution in the Yamuna was a key issue during the Delhi Assembly elections, with political parties targeting each other over pollution, encroachments, and flood management. BJP attacked AAP and accused it of failing to deliver on promises of cleaning the Yamuna.

In addition, the BJP's manifesto mentions cleaning the Yamuna as one of the top priorities.

Since the BJP formed a government in Delhi, the government has requested the Territorial Army to safeguard the river from dumping, mining, encroachment, and theft.

This decision aims to preserve the river in its natural form and achieve the government's target of cleaning the Yamuna within three years.

The Territorial Army's Ecological Task Force is capable of protecting the Yamuna River, and their deployment is anticipated in the coming months.

This move is crucial, given the severe pollution of the Yamuna River, which is attributed to untreated sewage discharge, industrial effluents, garbage dumping, illegal sand mining, water theft, and encroachment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

